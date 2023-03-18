The Orville season 4: Series star gives hope for renewal

We know that we’ve been waiting for several months already for news on The Orville season 4, and it is certainly clear that it’s rather exhausting. Could we get a few more updates in the relatively near future?

Well, let’s just say that we have at least something to share now, and it makes us at least marginally more optimistic that something more on the series could be surfacing before too long. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, series star Chad L. Coleman (who plays Klyden on the series) made it clear that there have been ongoing discussions about bringing the show back, and there is a sense of cautious optimism here:

We’re all in the loop and out of the loop. We think it’s gonna happen, but it’s still up in the air. There’s so much going on with all of these studios that it’s just like, ‘Well, we gotta settle this thing first, then we can really decide on that thing.’ A bunch of that is going on. We hope so. Seth [MacFarlane] has an amazing relationship with Dana [Walden] and with Disney, who’s running it now. And they said they’ve had promising meetings, so we’ll see.

We probably do not even have to say what the sticking point is for The Orville season 4 at this point — it has to be money, right? Everyone wants to see the show back, but it’s a costly endeavor to put together thanks to all the effects, prosthetics, and pretty large cast. We do think bringing the episodes to Disney+ was smart to give it a nice little viewership boost, but it was clear from the end of season 3 that this process was not going to be quick and patience was going to be required.

With that in mind, we’re still waiting … and that could be the case for an undetermined period of time still.

