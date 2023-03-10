The Orville season 4: Does Hulu uncertainty impact a renewal?

We have all been wondering for a while what is going on when it comes to a potential The Orville season 4, and there is a new wrinkle to consider now.

What is it? Well, in pretty blunt terms, questions about its streaming home in Hulu. There is a strange sense of irony here in that it left Fox at a time when there big changes at the network; now, there are huge questions about where Hulu stands, as well. Disney owns two-thirds of it, but a story at The Hollywood Reporter throws into question the idea of them weighing their options on the future. After all, they have another service already in Disney+ that has a much more specific brand — Hulu, meanwhile, has always been a little more ambiguous.

Here is what Disney CEO Bob Iger had to say at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom, per the aforementioned website:

“What we’re doing right now — because we own two-thirds of Hulu, and we have an agreement with Comcast that may result in us owning 100 percent — is we’re really studying the business very, very carefully, all those competitive dynamics with an understanding that we have a good platform in Hulu,” Iger said.

“We have very strong original programming, actually highly awarded original programming, some delivered by FX, which is a great not only producer but brand, and we also have a good library, so it’s a solid platform. And it’s also a very attractive platform for advertisers. It’s already proven to be valuable for them and advertising is proven to be valuable for us. But the environment is very, very tricky right now and before we make any big decisions about our level of investment, our commitment to that business, we want to understand where it could go.”

How does this impact The Orville?

It may not be the only factor in the wait for season 4 news, but it could play at least some role. If Disney has any hesitations about the future of the service, they may not want to renew a very expensive show for the time being. Or, they may be considering whether or not to bring it to Disney+ exclusively. We know they already have Star Wars, but we don’t think it has to be home to one space universe exclusively and no others.

In the end, we’re going to keep our eyes peeled and see what other news gets released. We are nervous about the future, but we were long before this news came out.

Do you think we will get The Orville season 4 on Hulu … or on Disney+?

