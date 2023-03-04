The Orville season 4 renewal: Will it happen this March?

Now that we’re in the month of March, this feels like the best time to get into a conversation once again about The Orville season 4. Is it going to be announced soon? We certainly hope so!

Already, it is fair to say that the wait for renewal news is one of the most exhausting ones that we’ve had across the board in the TV world. We knew that it would take a long time to get some news on the Hulu show’s future and yet, it’s been more than six months at this point since the finale aired!

So why is the wait taking so long? The obvious reason is that the streaming service is trying to go through negotiations with everyone involved and figure this out. The fact that the show hasn’t been canceled yet is evidence of one thing at the very least: There are serious discussions here. If Hulu didn’t care, they would have canceled the show already. They don’t have to drag this process out.

We do think the streaming service wants more, just as the entire cast seems interested in coming back. The big problem here is simply that this is an expensive show to make and we’re at a time in which a lot of streamers are dramatically cutting costs. The Orville is at least still actively getting promotion — heck, the full season 3 soundtrack was just released! These things do go a long way, but to what extent? This still remains the mystery, and a question that we don’t have a full answer to at this given moment in time.

Even if the show IS renewed over the next month (which is possible at this point), we’re still probably going to be waiting a long time to see it — at the very earliest, think late 2024. There is just so much work that has to be done from start to finish to make this show happen, in between filming and then all the visual effects!

