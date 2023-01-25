The Orville season 4: Hulu exec on renewal hopes

We are very much aware at this point that there’s a hunger for news on The Orville season 4 — how can there not be? There is so much that we want to see from this particular cast and crew moving forward!

Unfortunately, at the moment it still seems that the Seth MacFarlane show’s future remains a mystery. Speaking to TVLine recently at the TCA Winter Press Tour, here is what Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals had to say:

“We don’t have anything to share right now … It’s a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don’t have anything to share right now.”

This is not an easy comment to read into, given that Erwich doesn’t say much about whether or not the folks at Hulu were happy with the numbers. We appreciate that he understands and acknowledges the overall quality here, but that only goes so far.

Our hope is that behind the scenes, there are at least some active discussions still happening. The Orville had a spectacular season and we do think the science-fiction world would be really missing something if it gets canceled. Yet, this remains a toss-up thanks to both its budget and the need to re-sign the cast to new deals. This is not an easy show to make; for evidence of that, just look at how long it took to make the third season, especially in the midst of the global health crisis.

If we do get a season 4…

We just hope that it could enter production this year — even if that meant a late 2024/2025 launch, it’d be worthwhile. Anything would be to get more of this unique and beautiful world.

What do you think the chances are right now of The Orville season 4 happening at Hulu?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

