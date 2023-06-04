Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you are looking for season 10 episode 17 in a matter of hours, it is hard to blame you! After all, the James Spader drama has aired on Sunday nights most weeks ever since its return in February, and it makes a certain degree of sense to keep that going.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand over some rather bad news: This is not going to be the case. So why is that?

For those of you who are not aware, a matter of days ago The Blacklist officially shifted to Thursday nights, and that is where it is going to be for the rest of the season. That means no episode tonight and unfortunately, there are only a handful of installments remaining! The net one, titled “Morgana Logistics Corporation,” is set to air on June 8. For a little bit more, check out the synopsis below:

06/08/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Congressman Hudson’s investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI. TV-14

From this particular vantage point, the most interesting thing is clearly the idea that we’re going to see a possible mole within the FBI — or, at the very least, someone working against the Task Force. Who is it? Of course, it would be nice if the synopsis offered up more information on that, but why would they share in advance?

For the time being, we just advice you to buckle up and prepare for a lot of drama — this could be a really eventful season the rest of the way! We know things have moved a little slow, but there may be a reason for that here and there.

