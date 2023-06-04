NCIS again TV ratings crown ahead of season 21

We don’t think that this is going to come as some sort of massive surprise to anyone out there, but viewers really love watching NCIS. How much so? Well, let’s just say that once again, it has taken the title of most-watched network TV show of the broadcast season!

Thanks to some new numbers revealed this week thanks to Deadline, the long-running crime procedural brought in on average around 9.86 million viewers per week. The show did lose around a million viewers after season 19, which makes this the first time we can ever remember that the top broadcast scripted show did not bring in ten million viewers. Yet, it is also a sign of the times with more competition and people watching non-traditional TV like with streaming.

Regardless of whether it is just above or below 10 million, we tend to think that CBS is probably having some sort of grand celebration with this milestone. Just think about it like this — we are looking at a show that lost Mark Harmon a few episodes into season 19 and we know for a long time, there was a perception that it would not survive at all without its lead. Just on the basis of that alone, you can easy say that where the show is now is a pretty significant victory. It is still going strong, and will it be able to keep that up?

Of course, there is a chance that total viewership could be a little bit less for season 21, but that is no real fault of the show. We do think that CBS is going to keep it around so long as it has this high ranking. Also, so long as the finances work out in some sort of manner.

In the end, let’s just celebrate the fact that NCIS still has that popularity, and clearly there is a lot to like here from start to finish.

