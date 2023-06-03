Billions season 7 premiere date: Will we get news in June?

Now that we are firmly in the month of June, is there a chance that we’re going to get a little bit more news on a Billions season 7 premiere date? Given that Yellowjackets is now over, it goes without saying that we would want something more when it comes to Paul Giamatti and the rest of the cast.

Let’s start by making one thing abundantly clear: We don’t think that the show is actually coming back this month. It is really far too soon! Yet, we do clearly think that we are inching closer to getting the show back and by virtue of that alone, there is a lot to look forward to from start to finish. This season is set to bring us more of an international feel, which should not come as much of a shock given that we know already Damian Lewis is going to be coming back.

We would not be shocked at all if we do get a Billions premiere date announcement at some point this month, even though we do feel like it’s pretty unlikely you’re going to see the show itself back until at least mid-to-late summer, if not later. Given that the show has endured some production challenges already due to the writers’ strike, we don’t want to make a lot of bold assumptions here. The biggest thing we should do right now is exercise a certain degree of patience.

Will this season be worth the wait? We tend to think so, especially with all of the scuttlebutt out there already that this will be the final batch of episodes. We tend to think that we are careening towards something that is dramatic and exciting … and we also wouldn’t be shocked if at least a few characters meet a rather unfortunate end to their story.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 7 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







