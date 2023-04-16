Billions season 7 trailer: Something more soon at Showtime?

Are we going to be getting a Billions season 7 trailer at some point in the relatively near future? We certainly know that we want it!

After all, there are plenty of reasons why we think the network could be sharing something soon. Take, for starters, the fact there is no specific show set on the schedule on the other side of Yellowjackets. Why not just go ahead and reveal something more for Damian Lewis and the rest of the cast? Either this show is coming out in late spring / early summer or it will be coming back following The Chi, which also has another season in the works. Both of these shows are bringing something great to the table, and we are very-much curious to see where things are going to end in both instances.

So as for what a Billions season 7 trailer could focus on, obviously Chuck Rhoades and the job is a big part of it … but there is also something more. The news that Damian Lewis is coming back as Axe has led to all sorts of headlines and personally, we’re most intrigued that the actor has been filming in New York City. Does this mean that the character is back in the US, despite previously fleeing the country? That is one way to look at things. Another is that the show is filming in New York, but it is doubling as an international location.

Either way, Axe in a trailer is a must.

What about the long-term future of the series?

Let’s go ahead and put it this way — in the event that this is, in fact, the final season (which has been rumored), we’re sure that it will be announced in either a trailer or the key art.

Remember, of course, that even if this is the end for the season, it does not necessarily mean we’re nearing the end of the series. We know that Showtime as a network is currently pursuing more franchises, and there are some possibly spin-offs in the works here.

(Photo: Showtime.)

