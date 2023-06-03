True Detective season 4: New footage teased in Max promo

We certainly believe that True Detective season 4 is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the calendar year when we get it. Unfortunately, it does not appear that is going to happen for quite some time! All signs point to it arriving on HBO later this year; in the interim, we have the new and rather controversial series The Idol, which could be either a big hit or an enormous disaster. It doesn’t feel like there is a lot of middle ground there.

To better help set the stage for what lies ahead across the board, streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has dropped a new sizzle reel featuring some teases at a number of their upcoming shows. If you head over to the link here, you can check a lot of that out!

Within this, you do have a better chance to see new footage of True Detective: Night Country, which is the official name for season 4. The story this time is set in Alaska, where the iconic Jodie Foster is starring in the role of Detective Liz Danvers. What has happened to cause a series of disappearances around a remote research station? This is going to be a really intense mystery, but one that could be incredibly compelling from start to finish. Kali Reis co-stars in the project, which probably has a lot of pressure to deliver no matter the start date.

After all, remember this for a moment here: HBO does not have The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, or another season of Euphoria later this year. True Detective is probably the closest thing to a sure thing that they have the rest of the year, so they really need to hope that this season delivers the goods from start to finish.

