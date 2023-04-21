True Detective season 4 premiere timeline: Current expectations

HBO has promoted True Detective season 4 to a fairly large degree at this point, whether it be unveiling new photos or even sharing a full trailer. It’s at least reasonably clear at this point that they are expecting big things from the new season, as they should. After all, they have a well-known star in Jodie Foster, a unique setting in Alaska, and quite a bit going for it!

However, there are also still some question marks about when the show is actually airing, especially when you consider how the network recently announced that the much hyped (and controversial) The Idol is coming in June. What does this mean for season 4?

Well, for now we take it as a signal that we are likely still at least three or four months away from seeing it.

Provided that True Detective is set to remain a Sunday-night show (which it should), the earliest that you could expect to see the show back is when we get around to early to mid-August. That is a long time to wait, but HBO probably doesn’t care. Since this is a totally-new story with different characters, it can withstand the anticipation. Also, they only have so many more established shows the rest of the year they can count on. Winning Time is coming, but the big-time hitters like House of the Dragon, Euphoria, and The White Lotus likely will not resurface until 2024. They will need their other programs to succeed.

The big challenge for season 4

It is simply getting viewers. While season 3 was a major step in the right direction for this franchise, there is no denying that season 2 left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans. It will take a while to get everyone back who felt like season 1 was a game-changer.

