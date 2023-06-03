The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Will we learn in June?

For everyone out there who is wondering, The Good Doctor season 7 absolutely is going to happen — it is mostly a matter of when. While we’d love to have a lot more in the way of news to share on it over the course of this month, we also need to have reasonable expectations.

In past years, we actually think it would be easy to say that we would be getting either a firm premiere date over the course of June, or at least some other updates when it comes to the future. However, that is not anywhere near as likely here. Our hope is that we could learn something more by the time we get to late July, but there is one factor determining everything here.

To be specific for a moment, we are talking here about the writers’ strike.

So where do things stand at present when it comes to this? Well, we are one month into the strike and unfortunately, not that much has changed. The writers are asking for perfectly reasonable things across the board, but the networks, streaming services, and studios have yet to budge. ABC does not currently have The Good Doctor on their fall schedule, so in theory, you could argue that the strike is not currently impacting the premiere date. Yet, it is. Were it not for the strike, it 100% would be on the fall schedule!

If things get resolved with the WGA over the next month, we will say that there is at least a chance that we could get some more news on The Good Doctor in July and the premiere date could be bumped up until November. We’re not overly optimistic at present, but you never know…

What we are hoping for

We do think there’s a reasonable chance that we will at least hear about the future of The Good Lawyer, the planted spin-off show, at some point this month. It would be a shock if that doesn’t happen.

