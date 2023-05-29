The Good Doctor season 7: How many episodes lie ahead?

We know that The Good Doctor season 7 is coming to ABC and of course, we are excited to see things play out with it!

With that being said, though, let’s discuss things right now when it comes to episode count. Just how many stories that can you expect to see this time around?

We know that for a lot of major network shows, there has been a reasonable amount of consistency when it comes to episode counts. Think in terms of somewhere between 22 and 24. For the Freddie Highmore series, though, we’ve seen a little more range here — think along the lines of somewhere between 18 and 22.

For the upcoming season, we tend to think right now that 18 may be the most optimistic scenario, and this is not because of network confidence. Instead, it is tied to the writers’ strike, which is still ongoing. At the moment, there is no precise date as to when the strike will be over. The writers deserve what they are asking for, and there are also still chances that an actors’ strike could be coming up, as well.

If the strike does end over the next couple of weeks, then that 18-episode order could prove to be feasible. Otherwise, we could be waiting for a much larger span of time. We could be in a situation where we get a 13-16 episode season, at best, if this situation lasts for a handful of months.

What do we expect whenever season 7 does return

We are optimistic that the writers are going to cook up some really interesting storylines for Dr. Shaun Murphy and a number of the other characters at the heart of the story. After all, how can they not? Shaun is now a father, and that comes with its fair share of new challenges.

