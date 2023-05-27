The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer: In limbo?

We are almost at the end of May and yet, there is still no formal news on the future of The Good Lawyer, the spin-off for The Good Doctor. Is this unusual? Yes, but there are also some extenuating circumstances currently at play.

To get some more information all about that, remember this: The writers’ strike has been ongoing for the majority of the month, and it does feel currently clear that most of ABC’s primetime lineup will be unscripted for the fall. It would take a pretty fast end to the strike at this point for that to change, and we don’t want to get our hopes up (and we’d hate for you to do the same).

When you consider all of this, we do think the network is approaching its pickups a little bit differently. We do tend to think they will decide about The Good Lawyer, starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, at some point next month. There is no reason to delay things longer than that, and at a certain point the key players involved need to know their future for employment reasons.

Last we heard, ABC was pretty bullish on the future of the show, as the initial reaction to the backdoor pilot was strong. Also, McMann is a proven star following a handful of years as Nancy Drew over on The CW.

If the spin-off gets greenlit…

When can you expect to see? You will need to be patient to a certain extent — that much is 100% clear. We still hope that there is a chance you will see it when we get around to January or February, but it could also be March depending on how the season is structured. We’d say to go ahead and be prepared for that and a whole lot more in advance.

