The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date will be pushed back

We understand if you are eager to see The Good Doctor season 7 on ABC down the road. Unfortunately, we do have bad news: You will be waiting a while to see it.

Today, the network officially unveiled its fall schedule and the big shock in there what honestly wasn’t a part of it: Any scripted programming. That means none of the Freddie Highmore series, but at the same time also none of some other shows like Station 19 or Grey’s Anatomy, either. ABC has intentionally set things up this way to make sure that they are fully prepared for a lengthy writers’ strike. While the schedule could always be changed, you should not be shocked if we are stuck waiting until 2024 in order to see a lot of these shows back.

With The Good Doctor in particular, this will be tough since we’ve become so used to seeing the series back in the fall. Hopefully the writers will get paid what they deserve soon and with that, we will at least start to get some teases about what the future could hold soon.

(Personally, we do wonder if there is a chance that season 7 could be coming out in November, but that would probably depend on if things are resolved over the next few weeks.)

One other thing worth noting, for those curious

It does not appear that there is official word yet on The Good Lawyer, the much-discussed spin-off series starring Kennedy McMann. We’re hopeful, but it is better to take a cautious approach to a lot of this stuff for the time being.

In general, we do still have a lot of hope for great things down the road for the franchise; the hard part is just going to be waiting in the wings for the next little while to learn more on what’s next.

