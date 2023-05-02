The Good Doctor season 6: What was name of Shaun, Lea’s baby?

Tonight’s The Good Doctor season 6 finale has a lot going on, but did we learn the name of Shaun and Lea’s baby? Also, what was it?

The first thing that we will say here is, of course, that we were hoping for great things for the two characters, largely because they have gone through so much already. Remember that the two lost a baby not that long ago, and there were still some fears that we had going into the episode.

As for a possible name, “Peanut” was what was affectionally thrown around leading into the episode. Of course, we did imagine that something a little more specific would be thrown around by the time that we got to the very end of it. Of course, unless there was some huge cliffhanger that we were left to think about over summer. (Thankfully, the show has already been renewed for more.)

So did we get to learn the name of the baby during the hour? Well, it came about at the very end of the hour, and it was thanks to Dr. Glassman himself. While he did not spend time with Shaun and Lea at the end of the episode, he left behind a gift: A blanket with the name “Steven Aaron Murphy.” Shaun referred to Glassman as his grandfather in the closing scene, which makes us think that the relationship will eventually heal in the end.

The meaning behind the name

It’s ultimately not that complicated. Steve is a tribute to Shaun’s late brother, and Aaron is a tribute to his father. The two most important people in his life. Shaun may have lost the former, but we don’t think he has necessarily lost the latter.

