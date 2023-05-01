The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date hopes at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes some sense to want a season 7 premiere date for The Good Doctor. Why wouldn’t it?

Of course, we’d love for there to be some more news on the subject sooner rather than later, but we’re probably going to be waiting a good while for some specifics. Here’s what we can tell you right now.

First and foremost, know that there is another season coming to the network! We already got that official green light, and it’s been comforting to not have to worry as much about that. Given that The Good Doctor remains one of the most-popular global series out there, both ABC and studio Sony have a good incentive to keep it going. Ultimately, this could be around for as long as Freddie Highmore and the creative team want it to be.

Now, let’s shift over now to the next big question, and that is trying to pinpoint a specific time. Typically, we would sit here and say that it’s all but assured that you will get new episodes in the fall, but everything is a little more unclear thanks to a writers’ strike. Provided that this does not go on for some extended period of time, there’s a chance that we could see season 7 return in either September or October.

When will a specific premiere date be announced?

At the moment, we’re going to predict June or July, given that this is when many broadcast networks tend to make these reveals. You could at least learn the timeslot later this month, at least if ABC sticks to some of their guns.

Let’s just hope that this new season contains everything that we have loved from the show over the years — a lot of emotion, heart, and great characters.

