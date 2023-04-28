Brandon Larracuente leaving The Good Doctor, Dr. Danny Perez

Well, here is some news that we did not expect to get until after the upcoming The Good Doctor finale — Brandon Larracuente is set to leave the show.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the actor (who joined the series early on this season) will be written out following the events of the upcoming finale. We know already from the promo here that his character of Dr. Danny Perez is going to be in a dangerous collision in the episode, one that could put him in grave danger.

Of course, this departure doesn’t 100% mean that Perez is going to be killed off; we wouldn’t stay transfixed on that from now until the finale arrives.

If you have watched The Good Doctor from the beginning, then you are already familiar with the number of exits that have happened over the years here. With that, you are probably aware of the fact that another one could happen at any given point. Losing Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) remains the most painful exit that we’ve had on the show, and we’re not sure that anything else is going to top that for a while. Of course, losing Claire (Antonia Thomas) was tough, but we at least know that she is still out there somewhere.

ABC has already renewed the show for a season 7, so that’s at least not something that you have to worry about; instead, concern yourself over what’s happening with Shaun and Lea over the finale, as they get ready to welcome their son into the world. Meanwhile, is Dr. Glassman going to stay at the hospital? That’s a real concern based mostly on everything that we have seen on the show as of late.

