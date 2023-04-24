The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The birth?

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 arrive — so what can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, we should probably note how emotional this could be, and all of the stories that are left to explore. There is everything involving Glassman, but then you also have Shaun and Lea welcoming their baby into the world. This is something we’ve been building towards for months, and it is our hope here that it actually ends without too much drama after everything that we’ve seen them go through already.

Based at the very least on the newly-released The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 synopsis below, it actually seems like most of the drama will come from somewhere else:

Shaun and Lea are heading to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is also there, except for one very important person. Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

While nothing may be 100% confirmed on this at the moment, let’s just make our thoughts pretty darn clear: We’d be shocked if there isn’t a cliffhanger! This is the sort of show that produces these all across the board, so we obviously think there will be something that leaves us chatting over the course of the summer. It could be about Perez and Kalu, or it may be something that is not mentioned in here at all.

Of course, above all else we should just be happy that the show has already been renewed — it is quite nice to not have to worry about that over the next little while.

(Photo: ABC.)

