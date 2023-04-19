The Good Doctor renewed for season 7 at ABC!

For anyone who was worried at all about The Good Doctor approaching the final weeks of the season, consider this a chance to take in a sigh of relief. You are going to be seeing more of the Freddie Highmore series as we move forward!

According to a report from Deadline, ABC has officially renewed the medical drama for a season 7. This was considered to be largely a foregone conclusion, given the massive popularity it has all over the world. Yet, we didn’t want to take anything for granted here given that this is a show that comes from an outside studio, and in general we are seeing a lot of media corporations on a massive cost-cutting spree these days. There was a universe where there was a pretty dramatic cut here and we were left to largely pick up the pieces.

Now that The Good Doctor is officially coming back, the focus shifts now over to the proposed The Good Lawyer spin-off show. We saw the backdoor pilot for the Kennedy McMann – Felicity Huffman show earlier this year, and we’d say that the bulk of the reviews out there were positive. We think that personally there’s a need for a quality, character-based legal drama, but it’s also far from confirmed that we’re going to get it.

So when will The Good Doctor season 7 actually premiere? While nothing can be considered confirmed here as of yet, the plan will almost certainly be fall. The only reason why there could be a hang-up here is similar to why there could be for a number of other shows. Just remember for a moment that a writers’ strike is looming and depending on how long that lasts, the future of a number of fall series will be in peril.

If nothing else, we’re just glad we will be revisiting the St. Bonaventure Hospital eventually … no matter when that is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode

What do you think about The Good Doctor being renewed for a season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — we will have more updates over the rest of the season.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







