The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 arrive — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost it is well-worth noting at this point what we are building towards some sort of epic, perhaps emotional finale. That is abundantly clear at this point. The real question is what sort of stories we’re going to have as we move from point A to point B. It feels like we should be prepared for a few more big-time surprises, and also some scenes that are going to make our heart shatter into several pieces.

The title here is “A Beautiful Day,” and there is a chance that the story here is not reflected of that at all. After all, check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 synopsis below:

Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery; while Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be the one she needs the most.

Could there be some romantic moments in this episode, based at least on the latter part of this? That’s not something that we would necessarily rule out … but we’re definitely aware of it at this point. The greater cause for concern at this point is just that Shaun and Dr. Glassman’s relationship is beyond repair at this point and there is nothing that can be done in order to help them get to the other side of this. The writers have certainly given us some substantial reasons for concern, but we will have to wait and see what shakes out.

We want to think that there are some reasons in here for optimism — mostly because this show does tend to be inspirational in the end. Lea is about to give birth! Why would you have these two struggling so much within this particular instance?

Related – Check out some more news on The Good Doctor, including our season 7 hopes

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see as we move into The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21?

How do you think this episode is going to set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







