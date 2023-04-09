The Good Doctor season 7: Is it renewed? ABC’s current stance

As we are getting close to May sweeps, isn’t this the best time to revisit a potential The Good Doctor season 7 renewal? How comfortable should we be that it is happening?

Over the past few years, we’ve learned that being overly confident is the last thing we ever want to do — so with that, let’s just say that we’re cautiously optimistic that more is coming. The main reason we haven’t heard anything yet is likely due to a couple of factors.

1. The Good Doctor comes from an outside studio – ABC does not fully produce the Freddie Highmore drama in-house, and that means a lot of external discussions need to be had about a license fee and a whole lot more. Sometimes, situations like this require more time.

2. Where the show is specifically in its run – This is around the time where things start to get more expensive; typically, actor contracts expire after either a season 6 or season 7. It is unclear which is the case here, but this is something to be aware of right now.

Is the renewal tied to The Good Lawyer?

While we know sometimes a show can be negotiated alongside a spin-off, but we doubt it in this case since the legal drama is still just a pilot. If it gets greenlit and airs in full this fall, perhaps we are looking at a different situation.

ABC has until May to announce that more of The Good Doctor is coming, so don’t be discouraged that there isn’t any news as of yet. If there isn’t anything out there in one month’s time, then that may be a chance to start feeling a little bit more anxious. Remember that beyond the show’s massive success stateside, it also has a huge audience internationally. We do think that this matters to a large degree.

