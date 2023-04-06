The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 spoilers: Glassman’s results

As so many of you are aware at this point, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 is coming to ABC this Monday, and it’s going to be emotional.

After all, remember what we saw on this past episode — Dr. Glassman agreeing to get his brain scanned due to Shaun Murphy worrying about him. Is his cancer really back? We’ve already seen some worrying news in the promo for “Half Measures,” but that does not necessarily mean that the cancer is 100% back. This is just a story that the writers are going to make us understandably worry about for a rather long time — isn’t that just a landmark of The Good Doctor in general here?

For a few new specifics on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Drs. Andrews and Lim clash over a patient split nearly in half, which also reveals her issues with Dr. Kalu’s return. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman gives Dr. Murphy some fatherly advice as they await news about Glassman’s recent tests.

As this episode goes along, it is absolutely our hope that there’s going to be a few twists and turns … but also that the show manages to resolve Glassman’s diagnosis sooner rather than later. We want him to obviously be okay and beyond that, we want him to be there for the birth of Shaun and Lea’s baby. These two have gone through enough already; can’t you just allow them to be okay at this point? We certainly hope so.

How many more episodes are left?

To be specific, four. This is the longest season we’ve had so far, and that is due to there being two episodes filmed last spring as a part of the season 5 order.

