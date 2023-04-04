Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? As you prepare for tonight’s season 6 episode, we understand all Dr. Glassman fears.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder of where things stand. We know from both the end of this past episode and the promo for tonight’s “A Blip” that something may be wrong with Glassman. Shaun is already worried that his father figure and mentor’s cancer may be back, and Aaron may not be all that willing to acknowledge that for now. This is going to set the stage potentially for an emotional story where we have to prepare for good news, bad news, or no news at all.

Tonight’s episode is titled “A Blip,” and that could in theory be a sign that Shaun is worried over nothing, and his fears of losing Glassman are tied to him becoming a father himself. Of course, that title could also be intentionally misleading.

The only thing that we can say, at least leading up to this episode, is that there is no news out there suggesting that Schiff is going to be leaving the show. Make of that news whatever you want.

So what happened over the course of the episode?

Well, we wish there was more of a conclusive update, in between what we saw tonight and the promo for what lies ahead. All we can say is that if you were concerned about Glassman’s future, we more than understand and at this point, we can only hope that things start to get better. He is undergoing a scan, and it turns out that there is a spot on his brain.

While this in itself should not be a conclusive sign that Glassman is going to die, it is enough to signal that there could be a tough battle ahead and with that in mind, it is fair to worry.

Entering tonight’s episode, were you worried that Richard Schiff would be leaving The Good Doctor?

