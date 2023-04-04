The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 preview: ‘Half Measures’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 arrive — want to know more now?

Well, let’s start with the fact that the Freddie Highmore series is coming back on the network in seven days, even if the folks at the network are not saying all that much about it ahead of time. That is likely due to the somewhat-secret nature of some of the stories being told here. Remember that entering tonight, so many questions were being raised in particular about Richard Schiff’s character of Dr. Glassman and whether or not he’d emerge in one piece.

The one thing that ABC did confirm ahead of time here comes via the title of “Half Measures.” Does anyone else think of Breaking Bad and Mike Ehrmantraut when you see that?

there are only a handful of episodes left this season, and on paper, it does feel somewhat clear as to where the main story is going to be going. Why wouldn’t the writers at this point want to set the stage for something big with Shaun and Lea? Is everything going to go okay with their baby? This is a huge thing that we’re watching out for right now and we’re crossing our fingers.

As for beyond that…

Absolutely there are still a few assorted questions, with one of the biggest ones being whether or not we’re going to see a season 7 renewal. It makes a whole lot of sense that we’d get more, largely because The Good Doctor is such a huge player all over the globe. Sure, the live ratings have been in steady decline over the years, but isn’t that true for the majority of network shows? (Here’s the answer — it is.)

To go along with the flagship, we are also waiting to learn more news on The Good Lawyer. The spin-off did have a pretty fantastic backdoor pilot and we’re optimistic about the future. Unfortunately, being optimistic does not 100% mean that something great is coming to pass.

