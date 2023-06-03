FROM season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Jim wants an ally…

In just two days you’re going to have a chance to see FROM season 2 episode 7 arrive on MGM+ — and perhaps, a big moment for Jim!

Is this one of our favorite characters? Sure, but you could also add Boyd, Donna, and a handful of other people onto that list. There are just so many good people in this ensemble, and each one has their own views on the community — and also its origins. With Jim, we know he is someone who has really been a leader in the whole notion that this entire place is some elaborate experiment. Because of this, we tend to think he’s going to find a way to further this agenda wherever he can?

Are we going to see Jim find someone to speak to on this subject in Randall? It’s possible, at least based on a part of the synopsis suggesting that “Jim finds an unlikely ally in the volatile Randall.” That is about as straightforward a statement as you’re going to find, right?

Well, there is no guarantee that this is what Randall and Jim potentially bond over, but we do like furthering along the idea that Jim gets to talk about his theories with someone. Let’s just say that he’s right, and that everything happening in this community is some sort of crazy experiment. Is there really anything else that you can do about it after the fact? Presumably, the people responsible for said experiment would have thought ahead and envisioned a ton of different scenarios — it’s going to be hard for him to do anything about it!

While Jim speculates, remember that elsewhere within this episode, you’re going to see some other characters actually involved in taking action. For better or worse, Boyd is going to see if there are any big takeaways following the death of Smiley — is there anything that he can apply here to the other monsters? If there’s a way out of this situation, you better believe that he is going to jump on the opportunity.

What do you think we are going to see Jim learn during FROM season 2 episode 7?

