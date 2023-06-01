FROM season 2 episode 7: What should we learn?

As we get ourselves prepared for FROM season 2 episode 7, we want to ensure that we have our expectations in the right spot. We don’t anticipate that over “Belly of the Beast” we’re going to learn the secrets behind the town.

However, can we at least learn one or two things that bring us closer to a specific endgame? Is that really too much to ask at present? We certainly do not think so, and it is something that we are actively thinking about at present.

In particular, we tend to think if there is one revelation that is important to gain before this upcoming episode wraps up, it pertains to the monsters. Or, to be a little more specific, whether or not there’s anything more that we can gain or understand about some of these monsters. Is there a template now for how to kill them, and will some sort of force be put together in order to take some more out? The title for this episode almost suggests that Boyd or some other characters could dive head-first into the forest in an attempt to take some more out.

Of course, even if the monsters were eradicated, we don’t think that solves every problem in this community. However, it may bring everyone closer to having some sort of regular society — you know, the sort where they could actually go out in the middle of the night. Any step in the right direction should be seen as positive at this point, right? We tend to think so.

With there being such a small collection of episodes the rest of the season, let’s just hope that each one of them comes with its own emotional reaction.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

