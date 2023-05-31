FROM season 2 episode 7: Will the news spread?

As we work to get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 2 episode 7 arrive on MGM+ very soon, do we have a lot to discuss? For now, it feels like it just with the Boyd story alone.

Of course, at the center of all of this is one of the bigger revelations that we’ve seen so far in the story: That the mysterious night-monsters outside can be killed. Or, at the very least it looks as though they can probably be killed … this is the sort of show that loves to find a way to surprise us here and there.

Now, in the aftermath of what happened, it is clear that Harold Perrineau’s character has some big decisions to make. First and foremost, how much experimenting do you do on Smiley’s body after what happened with the infection being spread over? It does seem pertinent to figure out if this technique can somehow work on the other monsters, even if it does feel like somewhat of a step-by-step process.

Beyond all of this, the other question is how much you choose to spread this information around. Obviously, Boyd is not the only character who knows about this at present, but it’s not as though every other person was there as the events were going down! It does feel like the rest of the community would want this information, but do you trust them? The more people you tell, the higher the odds of chaos, and that is a pretty darn significant roll of the dice to make at this particular moment.

After all, Boyd could have a chance to turn around this community forever … it all just depends on 1) what he’s actually learned and 2) what is really done from here.

