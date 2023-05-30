FROM season 3: Major optimism for MGM+ renewal?

As we get closer and closer to the end of season 2, should you be feeling optimistic about a FROM season 3 renewal? Let’s just say that there are multiple different reasons for hope right now.

So where do we start? Well, a good place is by noting that Production Weekly offered some good news about about the future earlier this year (per SpoilerTV). Note that this report was about when production was slated to begin, and of course some things have changed since that time. The writers’ strike has thrown a pretty massive wrench into the entire industry.

Now that we have said that, it feels like MGM+ would be ridiculous to not bring the show back for another batch of episodes. This is a series that is bold, smart, and actually seems to be getting more popular with each passing day. It’s one of those that has an upside that we’re not sure is fully even clear right now. As more and more people grow familiar with the aforementioned streaming service, the bigger the audience should eventually be.

In a perfect world, our hope would be that FROM gets a renewal a little later this year and with that, the window is open for us to see a season 3 premiere at some point in 2024. Given that its seasons are not extremely long, the door could be open to this possibility — but it is, once more, dependent on the end of the strike. Can all TV writers be paid what they deserve at some point in the near future? The only thing that we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

