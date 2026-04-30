Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 promo: Severide vs. Hopkins

If there is one thing that feels clear at this point heading into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 next week, it is this: Kelly Severide has his work cut out for him.

Is there a difficult road ahead for him still? Absolutely but at the same time, this is a man more than capable of taking on challenges. We have no reason to think that anything is about to be different. However, he is in a situation now that it is precarious for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that the new Chief in Hopkins is someone who has it out for Taylor Kinney’s character, and for what he thinks to be a pretty good reason.

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If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the new promo that offers up a far better sense of what is to come. This features how far Hopkins is willing to go, but at the same time, a reminder that Severide will be working to protect Firehouse 51 in whatever way he can. We certainly would not be surprised in the event that Hopkins keeps trying to tear the entire place apart.

Is there a chance that we are going to get closure on this story by the end of the season? Well, there is a chance of it but at the same time, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger by the end of the finale. Of course, there is still time to focus on that, as there is another week of this story to go before we end up getting to that point at all. Let’s just say that at this point, we are more than prepared for anything.

Related – Get some more news on Chicago Fire now, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 when it airs?

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