Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on NBC, you are going to get a chance to see Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 — so what will the story here be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that there are only two episodes remaining in this season and just by virtue of that alone, we are prepared for some crazy stuff! In particular, this is a show that often delivers the goods in their finales, so why would we think anything different is right around the corner? We are ready for not just more twists and turns, but also reflective moments and (hopefully) a few lighthearted ones for everyone at Firehouse 51.

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To get a few more details right now on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 synopsis:

05/06/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide is forced to crack open a cold case buried for decades. A routine call hits too close to home for Novak. TV-14

If there is one common thread through this episode and much of the rest of the season, it is the rather simple fact here that Severide remains a metaphorical dog with a bone when it comes to some of these cases. He is going to be doing whatever he can in order to get to the truth of things, but what will that look like? It’s going to be a fun thing to figure out and beyond just that, we hope that it sets the tone for where his headspace will be entering the last chapter of this particular story.

We know that Chicago Fire has been renewed for a season 15, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just be concerned for whatever the cliffhanger will end up being…

Related – See who is departing Chicago Fire after the finale

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are some more updates ahead.

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