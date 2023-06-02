Mayans MC season 5 episode 4: Will EZ, Emily be together?

As we prepare for Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 on FX next week, there is a lot to discuss from an action perspective. For the sake of this article, let’s think more in terms of romance … or is such a thing even possible for one EZ Reyes?

Let’s remember for a moment where things currently are for JD Pardo’s character, as he is currently leading the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans, who find themselves facing multiple dangers at once. For one, there’s the idea that they have to move a lot of product in a really short period of time. Also, there’s a potential rat in the club … so how is he supposed to think about matters of the heart?

Well, let’s say this: EZ and Emily shared a scene in episode 3, and it feels like there are always going to be some feelings that the two share. Yet, at the same time EZ has done a lot for Emily and that hasn’t always been reciprocated. Things are complicated and messy. We’re not saying that the two getting together again, even briefly, would be good for them, but it could still happen. These people are flawed. That’s the reality of their situation.

When asked on Twitter whether or not something could be happening for his character and Sarah Bolger’s, Pardo responded with the following: “You want me to lie or tell you the truth?” He also broke down further what he thinks about EZ and Sophia:

I’ve always looked at it as a relationship of convenience. They’re both damaged and don’t want to be alone. EZ is just bad at relationships. He is haunted by the HS sweetheart. He tried to be something he wasn’t w Gabby, so it’s more of this is what life is for him.

Remember that Pardo also directed next week’s new episode, so there’s going to be something extra for him there when it comes to personal investment. Isn’t that a cause for some excitement?

What do you think is going to happen with EZ and Emily on Mayans MC season 5 moving forward?

