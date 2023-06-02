Yellowjackets bonus episode: Could it be Halloween special?

If you missed the big news overnight, here it is again: The story of Yellowjackets on Showtime may not be over until season 3. Executive producer Ashley Lyle has confirmed that there is another “bonus” episode on the way, even though there are not too many details out there about it as of yet. There is no specific air date, and nor are there any details about what it will contain.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that the premium-cable network and the producers / cast managed to keep things under wraps for as long as they have. Don’t you realize how difficult that is in this present-day era? It’s almost as amazing an achievement as the show itself.

Now that we’ve gotten the news about this secret episode, there is another big question to wonder: Why is everyone involved keeping this under wraps right now? There’s a theory that this is somewhat standalone in nature, but that is pretty hard to do for a show that is as serialized as this one. This is where you have to start thinking about some other possibilities, as well, including the idea of a holiday special.

Think about it this way: It would make sense if the network wanted to hold onto a special to air during a particular part of the year. It’s also a way to get more viewers subscribing again, even if it’s just for one month. There’s certainly a case to be made for Halloween in particular, given how spooky things are out in the wilderness and the sort of creepy stories the writers could tell.

This special is even more essential now since we’re facing a long break between season 2 and season 3. The show got a pretty early renewal, and the thinking was probably back then to have a quick turnaround. That was before the writers’ strike — can the networks and studios just pay the writers, already? Is that too much to ask?

Do you think that we are getting some sort of Yellowjackets holiday special down the road?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

