Yellowjackets season 3: How many episodes will we get?

We know that Yellowjackets season 3 is coming to Showtime — after all, it was officially renewed some time ago! There are some questions that remain, whether it be when it airs or how many episodes we’re even going to get.

For season 1, we had ten episodes. Meanwhile, things were cut down slightly for season 2! We had a chance to see nine stories there overall, which all things considered, felt a little bit strange. Why wouldn’t we get the chance to get the same number as before? It appears to be story-driven, and that could prove to be the same thing all over again here.

For the time being, we should note that Showtime has not confirmed a specific episode count, and they also may not be doing that for quite some time. Personally, our hope is that we get another batch of ten episodes, and it is not just because we are greedy! Instead, we tend to think that the ending of season 2 was pretty rushed, perhaps more so than it ever needed to be. We think it could have benefited a lot from another hour or so.

When will things be decided?

That’s going to happen when the writers’ room gets further and further into things, but due to the writers’ strike, we will probably not get any further news on that for a while. Showtime may not announce publicly a lot of specifics on this for quite some time, mostly because they have no real reason to do so. Instead, they can take their time when it comes to just developing their story.

For now, let’s just hope the writers are going to be getting everything they are asking for, and soon!

