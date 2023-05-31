Yellowjackets season 3: Prepare with new behind-the-scenes video

As much as we may be lamenting the fact that Yellowjackets season 2 is over, we can still celebrate something else: Season 3 is coming! There is a lot to be excited about long-term, even if we are talking about a show that will be likely delayed thanks to the writers’ strike. At the moment, the earliest we would imagine it coming back is fall 2024, but there could be more chances to dive into this in due time.

So while we do continue to endure this long, fairly-frustrating wait, we are at least grateful to have a new video featuring everyone on set. Do you want to hear some more about what all of them have to say?

Well, we suggest that you head over to the link here to see what Melanie Lynskey, Lauren Ambrose, and many other familiar faces had to say upon the conclusion of season 2. We tend to think that every single person on board is ready and excited to take these roles on moving forward, especially since there is a lot of crazy stuff still to come.

Just think about it like this for the moment — in the past, we know that Natalie is the Antler Queen and there is likely a lot that is going to stem from that. Meanwhile, in the present you will have a chance to see more of how the Yellowjackets are all contending with the death of Natalie. We know that this level of grief is not going to be easy and there may be a lot that everyone is contending with. We just hope that when the dust does finally settle, we have a chance to see at least some characters happy. This is a show full of carnage and despair, but does it have to be that way forever?

