Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Could Van still be saved?

As we got ourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 3, there are of course a lot of big questions we are thinking about — including for Van.

Are we going to be seeing the adult version of the character, played by Lauren Ambrose, find a way to survive? This is something that we’ve wondered about for a long time, and the events of the season 2 finale helped to pave the way for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Think about it like this: When Lottie was being sent away at the end of the finale, she uttered out a pretty ominous “we’ll see.” What was that a reference to? It could be a number of different things, but we like to think there is one meaning to it in particular. This could be Lottie telling Van that she is going to survive.

Is the “Wilderness” taking Natalie a sign that Van now gets to live? It’s not that much of a shock at this point that Lottie would think this, but we honestly thought that there was a chance to actually see her survive before this.

Think about it like this: Is there something magical that just comes from these women being together? In the years that came before the Yellowjackets being together, it didn’t seem like any of them were subject to some strange, mystical circumstances. However, since then we have seem Van’s sleepwalking begin again, while at the same exact time we’ve also seen Shauna get more dangerous and Misty start to unravel in her own way. There is something about these reunions that bring certain things out of these women, and who knows? Maybe that in itself is enough to make Van be better — that is, of course, if some sort of mystical connection can actually cure her cancer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets, including other updates on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3, and do you think Van will survive … again?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







