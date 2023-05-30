Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Bound for 2024 start?

Should you be feeling pretty optimistic at present that you will have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 premiere at some point in 2024? We can understand everyone out there who wants to see the show back at around this time.

After all, just consider things for a moment from the Showtime lens. They are going to be eager to tell more of this story as soon as they can. However, there is also one big complication that comes along with this. Remember for a moment that the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and there is no specific end in sight.

Provided that the strike does get wrapped up at some point over the next month or two, you can argue that there is a case for production to kick off before the end of the year. If that happens, you can likely count on a 2024 start. Heck, even if the show doesn’t kick off filming until early 2024, there is still a chance it comes back before the end of the year.

One of the things that Yellowjackets does have going for it at the moment is the fact that its post-production window is pretty short compared to a lot of other prestige dramas. With that in mind, it can actually turn around a lot of episodes in a smaller window of time. (Season 2 premiered only a month and a half, give or take, after production wrapped.)

With all of this in mind, we are excited to see what the future holds for Yellowjackets next year … provided that the writers are paid what they deserve. Any network or streaming service out there should want to get more great content soon … right? In theory, you would think so!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

