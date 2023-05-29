Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Who set the fire? Actor talks Ben

Who set the fire? This is of course of the big questions leading into Yellowjackets season 3 — or is the answer obvious?

Based on what we saw at the end of the season 2 finale, it feels fair to say with some measure of confidence that Ben is the one responsible for what happened. After all, we saw him with all the necessary materials! Of course, we also know that this show loves to create a lot of different twists and turns. They also made it seem like Lottie was the Antler Queen last season and yet, that all changed with Natalie this time around.

So how much wiggle room is the show giving us on this particular subject? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Kevin Alves (who plays Travis) had the following to say:

Well, he has the stuff. So, we’ll see. I don’t know if he has the stuff to mess with us, but he was there. We see him outside and then the cabin is on fire. As a viewer, that was my assumption. But they might have some tricks up their sleeves that I don’t know about.

Remember that at the time of this writing, there are no scripts for season 3 — the writers started work right before the strike began and now, everything is now in limbo once more. While there may be a plan for the other side of the fire, we don’t quite know it yet. We continue to hold onto the assumption personally that Ben is responsible, mostly because it’s still hard to imagine why else he was there — also, it is a little too coincidental to think that someone else did it and he just so happened to be there.

Do you think there is any other explanation for the fire moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

