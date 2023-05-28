Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Christina Ricci on Misty’s guilt

We don’t think that it is going to be a big surprise for anyone out there to learn that Yellowjackets season 3 is going to be huge for Misty. After all, Christina Ricci’s character is responsible for the death of Natalie, and you have to wonder if this is going to be the thing that truly breaks this character like never before.

If you go through her history, then you know already that she’s been involved in multiple deaths — with one of the most notable ones being what happened with Crystal earlier this season. Yet, there’s a difference between accidentally killing her and then what happened to Juliette Lewis’ character, someone she has known for decades. She was another survivor, and this may be too much for her to now take.

So while Ricci may not know much explicitly about Misty’s arc moving forward, it certainly does seem as though what happened to Walter could haunt her on some incredibly great level. For more on that, just take a look at some of her thoughts via Collider on the subject:

“We finally in the show, this season, saw her question herself. We’ve never seen that before and it didn’t even seem like it was something she could do. And she does it very surfacely [laughs], obviously. It’s not gnawing at her — or maybe it is, and it has been. We don’t really know, but I would think because of the way that she expresses it to Walter, ‘I killed my best friend,’ and because it’s a repetition of something that happened to her in the past, killing her best friend, I would think that this will be something that she blames herself for.”

With this in mind, we could see a tormented Misty moving forward, and we don’t exactly think that someone like Walter will be able to help her all that much, either. Judging solely from what we have seen from this character so far, we are talking here about a guy who has his own fair share of demons and seems to have no problem with killing as a means to an end. (We tend to get the sense that Kevyn was probably not the first time he has taken someone out.)

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

