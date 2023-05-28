Yellowjackets season 3: EP on big season 2 finale death, more

There is no denying that the Yellowjackets season 2 finale left a lot to unpack, and honestly, doing that is probably going to take a good bit of time to do! Just think about everything that we saw from start to finish there, leading up of course to the shocking death of Natalie in the present and the fact that we’re going to be seeing her, potentially, as the Antler Queen in the past.

One thing that we know has been rather hard as of late is that due to the writers’ strike, we aren’t seeing many interviews with the executive producers / showrunners of this show or many others. Yet, we are at least happy to share something from co-showrunner Ashley Lyle today.

In a new series of posts on Twitter, Lyle (who is one of the many creative geniuses behind this show) took some time to thank fans, tease what happens from here, and also acknowledge that some people are even angry about what they saw in the finale:

So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us … Especially our incredible writers, cast, and crew who worked their absolute asses off to continue telling this story. Whatever your thoughts (and you’re allowed to have them, whatever they are!) these people worked SO HARD to make this show.

We’re really proud of what this group of artists accomplished, and are really excited to continue telling the story of these fucked up women (plus, ya know, Jeff & Travis & Ben & Walter & Randy, bless their hearts) as soon as we can (hi, AMPTP!). Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*’s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls’ struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha!

In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us.

For those unaware…

Lyle and the rest of the creative team had just opened the writers’ room for season 3 when the strike started and by virtue of that, we could be waiting a good while to see the show back. Are we going to be patient? Absolutely, since all TV writers deserve their fair share. Also, we have faith in where things could be going from here.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

