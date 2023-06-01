Manifest season 4 finale spoilers: Answers to everything ahead?

Are you ready to check out Manifest season 4 part 2 on Netflix in just under 24 hours? Suffice it to say, right now we feel a little bittersweet about things.

First and foremost, let’s be grateful that we’re going to have a chance to get closure. This was not guaranteed back when NBC canceled the airplane drama. Because Jeff Rake and the writers knew in advance that this 20-episode season would be the end of the road, they’ve had a proper chance to build up to it.

So, ahead of the final ten episodes, we’re happy to know that there’s a real effort being put into tying everything up. In a recently-published story at TV Insider, here is what Rake had to say on the subject:

“We’ve been keeping a running laundry list in the writers’ room, and it’s our goal to resolve every open-ended question … There are core moments in the final 10 episodes that hopefully will help fans understand the how and why of [everything].”

Of course, as exciting as it is to know that we’re getting some of these answers, there is an understandable sadness to the fact that this show is going to be saying goodbye after so long. We, of course, think it is possible that there could always be something else ahead set in this world, but nobody can count on that at the end of the day. The biggest thing that we can say right now is rather simple: We’re going to get pretty darn emotional over the next 48 hours. These remaining episodes are going to blow by at warp speed.

We care about answers, for sure — but we also want to think that the passengers of Flight 828 are going to be left off in a rather worthy place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Manifest, including other insight on the future

How do you think that we are going to see Manifest season 4 wrap up once it eventually airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







