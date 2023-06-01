Manifest season 4: Josh Dallas on potential spin-off

As we prepare for the return of Manifest season 4 arriving on Netflix in just a matter of days, why not discuss the long-term future?

Well, we should go ahead and note first and foremost that we are going to have a chance to see a proper ending to the flagship show, and we do think that this means a lot. It has been a pretty incredible journey for this program to even make it to this point, especially when you consider its previous cancellation over at NBC. It was hard to feel altogether confident in regards to anything and yet now, it is clear that there is something pretty darn great that we can celebrate.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s talk about the long-term future. Could there be a Manifest spin-off? We don’t think there will be conversation about that during the writers’ strike, but it is a fascinating thing to ponder over! It is certainly something that Josh Dallas himself was happy to discuss in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter:

I think there’s major sequel or spinoff potential here. Maybe we go into the future and see Eden [his character’s daughter] at 21 or so as she’s navigating the world, or we follow the younger passengers. Maybe we go back to 2013 and deep dive into the investigation with [NSA director] Vance.

Now, of course it is pretty hard to sit here and speculate about what a spin-off could look like, but rest assured that we’re excited to talk possibilities after seeing the finale! Sometimes, an idea can reveal itself where you least expect it.

More so than a spin-off, though, for the time being we are simply hoping that the main show itself brings us a much-deserved conclusion, one that answers a lot of the big questions people have out there.

Following the end of the series proper, do you think we could be getting a spin-off to Manifest over on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

