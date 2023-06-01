Silo season 1 spoilers: Author promises answers … eventually

As we prepare ourselves for Silo season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ tomorrow, why not look a little bit more towards the future?

Well, one of the things that is so great about this show at the moment is that there are so many different layers and mysteries that we have to figure out. After all, we’re at a spot right now where we don’t know much about George’s murder, the mystery of Mayor Jahns is still out there, and we also want to know exactly what sort of truth was learned by Holston and Allison prior to the two of them being sent out of the Silo. Eventually, some answers are going to be coming … but there is still the question of when.

Of course, Hugh Howey (who serves as the author of the source material, and is also an executive producer on the show) is well-aware that there are some answers coming up at some point. Speaking TV Insider, he had the following to say on the subject:

“We will answer all the questions, if we get to do the all three books and do the full series that we have [envisioned] … But hopefully those answers will come in a way the audience doesn’t expect…there may be a little spin on things.”

At the moment, we just hope that there are a few answers sprinkled in along the way. This season in particular, we at least hope that there are some more answers on George! This would set the stage for plenty of other things, wouldn’t it?

For the time being, though, we’re mostly just excited and eager to know that something more is set to arrive almost immediately around the corner.

