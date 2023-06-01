iCarly season 3 episode 3 air date: What’s next on Paramount+?

Following the premiere today, do you want to know more about iCarly season 3 episode 3, including when you can expect to see it?

Well, just like you would probably expect, there is a ton to get into here! First and foremost, though, let’s remind you of the fact that there were two episodes on Paramount+ today to kick off the new chapter of the story. After that, we will see the revival shift back to a weekly format through the rest of the season.

We don’t quite think we need to do some sort of speculative deep-dive here to explain what the main narrative push of the story is at present: It is really all about the relationship between Carly and Freddie and it has been that was ever since the end of season 2. Will they actually get together? Given what we’ve seen from iCarly over the years, we don’t quite think that it will be a surprise if the story ends in this spot. However, there are still questions about how we get there.

Where things are entering next week’s episode 3 is quite simple: Freddie and Pearl are no more, but he needs some time in order to process and deal with that breakup. Beyond just that, Carly also needs a little bit of time in order to better figure out and understand how to sort out her feelings and her friendship with Freddie. She can’t force a relationship upon him and she needs to navigate her feelings. There is a co-dependency there that was established well over a decade ago.

It is true that iCarly is still a sitcom and there are going to be a lot of hijinks and super-silly moments. However, the show is tackling some pretty important themes this time around, and we hope that there are some good opportunities to dive deeper into a lot of that.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

