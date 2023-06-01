iCarly season 3 premiere: Are Carly, Freddie together?

We don’t think that anyone is going to be altogether surprised that the start of iCarly season 3 is all about Carly and Freddie. These two characters have been the subject of so much speculation ever since season 2 ended, thanks in part to Miranda Cosgrove’s character finally coming to the realization about how much she feels for him.

It’s true that it can be easy to look at the sitcom as cheesy, super-lighthearted fare, and it does still have elements of that. However, what is surprisingly impressive about these first two episodes is how maturely the writers really look at the dynamic between these two characters. Freddie has the self-awareness now that for much of his childhood, Carly took their relationship for granted. She’s realizing that now, but also has to come to terms with the idea that things are different. Her relationship with him put a strain on his romantic relationship with Pearl, and now that is over. They still haven’t quite figured out how to be friends as adults, and it’s complicated further by the feelings Carly has for him.

We do think that the two are in love with each other — yet, a relationship is about more than that. Freddie is in a spot now where he realizes that if it works, it has to be an equal back-and-forth partnership. They have to be there for each other in equal measure and there’s a little bit of growth required on both fronts. It wouldn’t be super-healthy for Freddie to get into another relationship immediately after a breakup; meanwhile, Carly has to exercise some patience.

Because there is such a long history here, iCarly has a chance this season to really play with the friends-to-lovers trope in a way few other shows can. Make no mistake that we’d love to see the two together by the end of the season; it just isn’t going to be something that happens right away.

