Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 1: Who is Frankie Zuko?

Who is Frankie Zuko? Following the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 1 finale, it’s fair to wonder about this question.

So, do we have an answer? Not exactly, but we do think that the last name there is hardly much of a coincidence. We are most likely talking about a reference here to Danny Zuko, John Travolta’s iconic character from the original Grease. He could be a brother or a cousin — it is interesting, though, that this is not someone we’ve heard about before.

Apparently, it does seem as though Jane has some sort of history with him, so this is not some sort of character who is completely unheard of within the world established on the show already. We’re guessing that it would be otherwise hard to introduce someone like this and have them make an immediate impact.

For those wondering why the writers chose to wait until the finale to introduce this character, there is a rather simple reason for that: It allows them an opportunity to throw out there a big-time tease for the future. It’s designed to keep you watching! Of course, we don’t think that Frankie is guaranteed to be a great character just because of who he is related to. However, we do think that this is at least something more to get excited about as we wait and see what’s on the other side of the horizon.

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that new episodes of the show will flesh all of this out further, and also throw more Grease references at us beyond what we’ve seen so far. (To be fair, you can argue that the entirety of the first season is an elaborate reference to the show in its own right.)

Related – Are we going to get a Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 2 down the road?

What do you think about the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 1 finale, and do you have any Frankie Zuko theories?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates moving forward.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







