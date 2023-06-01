Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 2: Is it renewed?

Following the season 1 finale over at Paramount+, are you going to have a chance to see Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 2?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting where things currently stand at the time of this writing: There is no official renewal as of yet for another Our hope is that something more could be greenlit over the next few months, but we can’t sit here and say that anything is confirmed.

Is there a good case for a renewal? We think so, especially with the last name of “Zuko” being uttered close to the end of the finale. Also, there is no denying that we are talking here about one of the most-popular musicals of all time. With the right story, we do think there could be some great stuff ahead.

Speaking of stories, the obvious elephant in the room right now is that the writers’ strike is ongoing, and of course that does play a part in whether or not another season of the show will be able to air in the relatively near future. With that being said, we do think it doesn’t have an impact on a renewal decision itself. The show can still be announced as coming back while the strike plays out. (Still, can the networks and streaming services give the writers what they deserve? How long are you going to keep us all waiting?)

Anyhow, Paramount+ will primarily look at a couple of things as they determine whether or not to bring this show back. One of the big ones is of course its total viewership. Meanwhile, another is budget. We can’t sit here and pretend as though corporations are avoiding the subject of money — after all, they are trying to figure out how to keep shows going in an era where budgets are starting to try up a little bit.

