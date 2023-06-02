Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? After what you saw last week, it makes SO much sense to want a lot more of this story. After all, we’ve been left off in a really crazy spot for several characters. Monet’s future is in jeopardy and Tariq and Brayden are on the run — who knows how all of this is going to end up?

Unfortunately, the one thing that we can say for the time being is that we’re all going to need to exercise some patience for at least a little while. After all, there is no installment of Power Book II: Ghost on the air tonight, let alone for the rest of the year. Last week was the season 3 finale! Just like every other version of this franchise, the Michael Rainey Jr. series runs for ten episodes. It is renewed for another season, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not we are ending on a cliffhanger.

As for what some of the story could be on the show moving forward, we tend to think that a lot will pick up where season 3 left off? We should learn Monet’s fate pretty early on, and we don’t tend to think that either Tariq or Brayden will be killed off in the early going. Instead, there’s a fun story to be had here with the two being targeted like never before. How do they reckon with this? It’s not going to be easy given that Noma in particular has a lot of resources.

We do know that production on season 4 is currently underway, though there have been interruptions here and there because of the writers’ strike. If we are lucky, we will have a chance to get some new stories in the summer or fall of next year. The biggest wild card here is Starz, mostly because they’ve been holding onto a lot of their shows for a long period of time even after they are filmed. Just remember that Power Book IV: Force wrapped production on season 2 last year, and it won’t be back until September.

So while we wait for season 4, let’s just hope that it is every bit as bold and crazy as what we saw this time around.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 4?

