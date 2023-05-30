Power Book II: Ghost season 4: Series star talks filming

For everyone out there who is excited for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 to eventually arrive, know we are with you! The season 3 finale ended up having so many cliffhangers across the board, whether it be characters in danger, jaw-dropping interactions, and of course a whole lot more.

Also, is Monet still going to be around? That was certainly one of the big question marks raised from the finale, but we think personally she will find a way to pull through.

Just in case you were not aware, the cast and crew have been working on new episodes already, and you can see some other evidence of that just by heading over to Gianni Paolo’s Instagram. Work has been going steadily on the new season for a little while now, though there have been interruptions due to the writers’ strike. This is a difficult time to be on a show right now, given that you have to work with the scripts that you have and it is infinitely harder to make changes on the fly.

The fact that production is currently underway does signal that the show is going to continue to give us some flexibility as we continue to move forward when it comes to premiere dates. We’d love to sit here and say that it could come out again a little bit later in the year, but that is not something that feels realistic at all. Instead, just be hopeful that we’re going to get more of this story when we get around to 2024; also, keep in mind that we are going to be getting another season of Power Book IV: Force in September.

Meanwhile, another season for Power Book III: Raising Kanan is absolutely on the way, but details around that are very-much unclear.

