Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: A 2024 release?

Are we going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere at some point in 2024? Rest assured, this is something we want! Also, we tend to think that the folks at Starz tend to want the same exact thing.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it, we do recognize that this situation is a little bit more complicated. The writers’ strike has been underway for a little while now, and we’ve already seen it stall out production for the Michael Rainey Jr. show. However, the good news is that there is still plenty of time between now and next year, and that raises the odds significantly that 1) production will be done and 2) episodes will be ready in plenty of time.

You know what would help to make things go even faster? Making sure that the writers get everything that they deserve and then some. Of course, that’s out of our control…

Beyond the state of the strike, the only other thing that may keep a 2024 launch from happening is the current logjam that Starz has with a number of their shows all across the board. A lot of programs are still waiting to come out that have been done for a really long time, whether you are talking about Hightown, Heels, Outlander, or even Power Book IV: Force. We know that most of those shows have premiere dates now, but still.

For the time being…

We’re doing our best to hope for a summer 2024 release for Power Book II: Ghost season 4. That seems to work well with some of the release intervals we have seen for some of the network’s shows so far, and we don’t quite think there will be any big, seismic changes around that.

