Power Book II: Ghost season 4 spoilers: Is Tasha returning?

As we do prepare to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz down the road, is there a reasonable chance to see more Tasha?

Well, let’s put it this way: It is hard to argue with anyone out there who thinks that a return appearance for Naturi Naughton is likely at this point. Just think for a moment about the evidence! We saw the character turn up in the final two episodes of season 3 and within those, she proved rather valuable. Not only did she manage to stop a war involving her family and Tommy, but she effectively kept Tariq from becoming a victim of a last-minute plot by the Tejada kids.

So where do things go from here? Given that Tommy and her have patched things up, in theory you can argue there is less of a reason for her to be in hiding. However, we still don’t know if she can be around full-time. Given that she still has Estelle and Yaz to think about, we still tend to think that the character could be at somewhat of a distance, especially given everyone who is after her family. Also, she can’t really tip off Witness Protection too much as to what is really going on here.

With all of this spelled out, Tasha is a good source of advice for Tariq, and she is also a reminder of what he is fighting for. We do tend to think there’s a chance that she turns up at least once or twice, especially since she’s also great nostalgia for fans of the original show. With Saxe now dead, there aren’t a ton of characters from Power proper still around on the spin-off, especially if you count people who were there from the very beginning. Sure, Brayden, Effie, and Tate had roles to play, but those weren’t until we got around to some of the later seasons.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers for more Tasha, and hope that the fine folks behind the scenes deliver.

